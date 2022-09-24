PHOTO FEATURE – Museum of the Gulf Coast welcomes newest members

Published 6:24 pm Saturday, September 24, 2022

By PA News

During an induction ceremony Saturday in Port Arthur, the Museum of the Gulf Coast welcomed inductees Jeff Granger, Mike Simpson, Sheila Umphrey (for her husband Walter Umphrey) and Jason Tyner.

— Photos by Bart Bragg

The Port Arthur News and Orange Leader highlighted the inductees with spotlight stories.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event.

Fastest PNG football player Mike Simpson to be inducted into museum HOF.

Major League Baseball star, Texas A&M alum Jason Tyner joininh Gulf Coast HOF.

Orangefield legend Jeff Granger going to Hall.

 

More News

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation chooses finalist for new CEO

Local mental heath expert talks upcoming Camino al Exito, shares her story of move from Nicaragua

PHOTO FEATURE — Bob Bowers Civic Center gets into the fall spirit

Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river

Print Article