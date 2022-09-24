PHOTO FEATURE – Museum of the Gulf Coast welcomes newest members

During an induction ceremony Saturday in Port Arthur, the Museum of the Gulf Coast welcomed inductees Jeff Granger, Mike Simpson, Sheila Umphrey (for her husband Walter Umphrey) and Jason Tyner.

— Photos by Bart Bragg

The Port Arthur News and Orange Leader highlighted the inductees with spotlight stories.

Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event.

Fastest PNG football player Mike Simpson to be inducted into museum HOF.

Major League Baseball star, Texas A&M alum Jason Tyner joininh Gulf Coast HOF.

Orangefield legend Jeff Granger going to Hall.