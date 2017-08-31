April 27, 2020

Top Stories

Mid-County, Port Arthur coronavirus cases remain the same

As of Sunday evening, health officials said cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Port Arthur and Mid-County are at ...

Pleasure Island offers haven to enjoy amid pandemic

Port Arthur's Pleasure Island is an unsung hero of natural relief from the pressure and boundaries of COVID-19. ...

Purple Hearts: Groves firefighters showing their PNG pride

GROVES — Groves firefighters are proudly showing their purple pride in support of the Port Neches-Groves Indians. Fire ...

STRENGTH: Buckner/Chevron Phillips partnership helps abused & neglected children

Strength can be found in partnerships, and Buckner Children and Family Services finds strength in the partnership it ...

Local

STRENGTH: Jefferson/Gulfway renovation is site of community revival

(Editor's note: This is one of a series of stories published this weekend in Part 4 "STRENGTH" of The Port Arthur News' 2020 Vision For ...

by Brad Robichaux.

Local

STRENGTH: Texas State Optical evolves along with field of optometry

(Editor's note: This is one of a series of stories published this weekend in Part 4 "STRENGTH" of The Port Arthur News' 2020 Vision For ...

by Brad Robichaux.

Local

STRENGTH: Port of Port Arthur grows along with region, global needs

Feb. 25 was a big day at The Port of Port Arthur. "Whether measured by the number of people working or the ton moved, we ...

by Stephen Hemelt, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:22 am

Groves

STRENGTH: West End Hardware excels for decades with personal service, customers appreciation

(Editor's note: This is one of a series of stories published this weekend in Part 4 "STRENGTH" of The Port Arthur News' 2020 Vision For ...

by Brad Robichaux, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:18 am

Local

STRENGTH: Small Business Development Center ready to guide through tough times

(Editor's note: This is one of a series of stories published this weekend in Part 4 "STRENGTH" of The Port Arthur News' 2020 Vision For ...

by Brad Robichaux, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:17 am

Beaumont

Riceland Surgery Center reopens in Beaumont

Riceland Healthcare has reopened its Surgery Center on 11th Street in Beaumont. Day surgeries and procedures which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis ...

by PA News, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:12 am

College/Pro Sports

Port Arthur native parlays role into NFL officiating job

If it weren't for Frank LeBlanc, then-Lincoln High School freshman football coach Michael Sinegal would have faced discipline from the University Interscholastic League in the ...

by I.C. Murrell, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:11 am

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Faith in medical community drives COVID-19 response

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is a different place these days. I had the privilege to visit the Port Arthur hospital this week as ...

by Stephen Hemelt, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:10 am

Local

See how benefit concert Saturday can help local Future Farmers of America students

Billy Bob's Texas and Cavender's is hosting a free, donation-based virtual concert Saturday night to benefit the Texas Future Farmers of America Foundation. The virtual ...

by Cassandra Jenkins, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:05 pm

Local

Man killed after boat overturns in ship channel near Port Neches

A man was killed Friday when his boat overturned in the ship channel near Port Neches. The Jefferson County Marine Unit responded to the area ...

by PA News, Friday, April 24, 2020 1:48 pm

Groves

Gov. Greg Abbott announces funds for rent assistance

The governor's office announced today (April 24) that $11.3 million in rental assistance will be easier to access for Texans in need during the COVID-19 ...

by PA News, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:28 pm

Local

New details: Gunman in Port Arthur man’s killing also shot himself, police believe

An arrest warrant for two men that police believe are responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Joel Lopez Martinez sheds some light on the ...

by Mary Meaux, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:20 am

Local

Local boutiques embrace curbside, digital sales

Local boutiques in Mid- and South County today transitioned to curbside and retail only models under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest plan to slowly re-open ...

by Cassandra Jenkins, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:19 am

Groves

“Early cup of wine ordeal” – Area parents share school-closure adjustments

It's been more than a month of practicing distant, homebound learning, and while many students are adjusting to the new schedule, their parents are experiencing ...

by Cassandra Jenkins, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:18 am

Beaumont

Jack Brooks Airport receives $16.8M, outlines project & payroll plans

NEDERLAND — The Jack Brooks Regional Airport is one of a number of airports across the U.S. set to receive a portion of the $10 ...

by Mary Meaux, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:17 am

Local

PHOTOS — Seawall path provides needed outside experience

Tammy White walks her dog Sky near the seawall on Thursday. After the Port Arthur resident finishes with Sky's walk, she returns to the seawall ...

by Mary Meaux, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:16 am

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Timeline to open business can’t predict curve

A co-worker Wednesday asked me something pretty profound: "Do you ever find it inevitable that you will contract coronavirus?" No, because a worrywart attitude is ...

by I.C. Murrell, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:15 am

Columns

JODY HOLTON — Exercise for good brain health

We know that regular exercise is good for our bones and muscles. Let's explore the positive aspects of exercise on our brains. Can exercise prevent ...

by PA News, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:14 am

Local

Port Arthur News adjusting delivery schedule to better serve community

The Port Arthur News began in 1897. It is now one of the longest existing businesses in Jefferson County. We have changed with the community ...

by PA News, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:12 am

Columns

Kelly a punk rock take on Aussie history

I don't know enough about Australian history to judge the veracity of the new Ned Kelly film, given the dubious title of True History of ...

by PA News, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:01 am

Local

Would-be Port Arthur residential burglar shot; charges not filed

A would-be burglar was shot during a home invasion in the Griffing Park area, but neither the homeowner nor the burglar is cooperating with police. ...

by PA News, Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:57 pm

Local

Convicted sex offender in trouble again, arrested by PAPD

On Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., Port Arthur police investigators and U.S. Marshals tracked down and arrested Robert Millard, 53, a registered sex offender from ...

by PA News, Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:57 pm

Local

Port Arthur receives $6.2M in federal funds for transit; city outlines spending plan

The city of Port Arthur has received $6,223,057 from the Federal Transit Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, ...

by I.C. Murrell, Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:37 pm

Local

“So well liked”: Veillon family looks back on life taken away by coronavirus

From the time John Kirk Veillon was an infant, he had a way of drawing people to him, according to his mother. "He had blue ...

by I.C. Murrell, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:14 am

Groves

Groves Police using nonprofit status to further connect with community

GROVES — Groves Police Officers are ready to use their 501(c)(3) status to bring the police and community together with a number of programs. Though ...

by Mary Meaux, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:13 am

Local

Don’t miss Mid County Victory Garden’s pop-up Earth Day celebration this Friday

NEDERLAND — Mid County Victory Garden is celebrating its fourth annual pop-up Earth Day Party Friday during a Facebook Live event. Organizer Desiree Kleypas said ...

by Cassandra Jenkins, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:12 am

Local

Port Arthur confirms three more cases of COVID-19: City’s third death, Nederland’s first announced earlier

Three more positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Port Arthur on Wednesday, bringing the city's total to 36. The patients include two males between ...

by PA News, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:11 am

