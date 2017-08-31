Strength can be found in partnerships, and Buckner Children and Family Services finds strength in the partnership it ...

GROVES — Groves firefighters are proudly showing their purple pride in support of the Port Neches-Groves Indians. Fire ...

Port Arthur’s Pleasure Island is an unsung hero of natural relief from the pressure and boundaries of COVID-19. ...

As of Sunday evening, health officials said cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Port Arthur and Mid-County are at ...

(Editor’s note: This is one of a series of stories published this weekend in Part 4 “STRENGTH” of The Port Arthur News’ 2020 Vision For ...

(Editor’s note: This is one of a series of stories published this weekend in Part 4 “STRENGTH” of The Port Arthur News’ 2020 Vision For ...

Local STRENGTH: Port of Port Arthur grows along with region, global needs Feb. 25 was a big day at The Port of Port Arthur. “Whether measured by the number of people working or the ton moved, we ...

Groves STRENGTH: West End Hardware excels for decades with personal service, customers appreciation (Editor’s note: This is one of a series of stories published this weekend in Part 4 “STRENGTH” of The Port Arthur News’ 2020 Vision For ...

Local STRENGTH: Small Business Development Center ready to guide through tough times (Editor’s note: This is one of a series of stories published this weekend in Part 4 “STRENGTH” of The Port Arthur News’ 2020 Vision For ...

Beaumont Riceland Surgery Center reopens in Beaumont Riceland Healthcare has reopened its Surgery Center on 11th Street in Beaumont. Day surgeries and procedures which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis ...

College/Pro Sports Port Arthur native parlays role into NFL officiating job If it weren’t for Frank LeBlanc, then-Lincoln High School freshman football coach Michael Sinegal would have faced discipline from the University Interscholastic League in the ...

Columns STEPHEN HEMELT — Faith in medical community drives COVID-19 response The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is a different place these days. I had the privilege to visit the Port Arthur hospital this week as ...

Local See how benefit concert Saturday can help local Future Farmers of America students Billy Bob’s Texas and Cavender’s is hosting a free, donation-based virtual concert Saturday night to benefit the Texas Future Farmers of America Foundation. The virtual ...

Local Man killed after boat overturns in ship channel near Port Neches A man was killed Friday when his boat overturned in the ship channel near Port Neches. The Jefferson County Marine Unit responded to the area ...

Groves Gov. Greg Abbott announces funds for rent assistance The governor’s office announced today (April 24) that $11.3 million in rental assistance will be easier to access for Texans in need during the COVID-19 ...

Local New details: Gunman in Port Arthur man’s killing also shot himself, police believe An arrest warrant for two men that police believe are responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Joel Lopez Martinez sheds some light on the ...

Local Local boutiques embrace curbside, digital sales Local boutiques in Mid- and South County today transitioned to curbside and retail only models under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest plan to slowly re-open ...

Groves “Early cup of wine ordeal” – Area parents share school-closure adjustments It’s been more than a month of practicing distant, homebound learning, and while many students are adjusting to the new schedule, their parents are experiencing ...

Beaumont Jack Brooks Airport receives $16.8M, outlines project & payroll plans NEDERLAND — The Jack Brooks Regional Airport is one of a number of airports across the U.S. set to receive a portion of the $10 ...

Local PHOTOS — Seawall path provides needed outside experience Tammy White walks her dog Sky near the seawall on Thursday. After the Port Arthur resident finishes with Sky’s walk, she returns to the seawall ...

Columns I.C. MURRELL — Timeline to open business can’t predict curve A co-worker Wednesday asked me something pretty profound: “Do you ever find it inevitable that you will contract coronavirus?” No, because a worrywart attitude is ...

Columns JODY HOLTON — Exercise for good brain health We know that regular exercise is good for our bones and muscles. Let’s explore the positive aspects of exercise on our brains. Can exercise prevent ...

Local Port Arthur News adjusting delivery schedule to better serve community The Port Arthur News began in 1897. It is now one of the longest existing businesses in Jefferson County. We have changed with the community ...

Columns Kelly a punk rock take on Aussie history I don’t know enough about Australian history to judge the veracity of the new Ned Kelly film, given the dubious title of True History of ...

Local Would-be Port Arthur residential burglar shot; charges not filed A would-be burglar was shot during a home invasion in the Griffing Park area, but neither the homeowner nor the burglar is cooperating with police. ...

Local Convicted sex offender in trouble again, arrested by PAPD On Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., Port Arthur police investigators and U.S. Marshals tracked down and arrested Robert Millard, 53, a registered sex offender from ...

Local Port Arthur receives $6.2M in federal funds for transit; city outlines spending plan The city of Port Arthur has received $6,223,057 from the Federal Transit Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, ...

Local “So well liked”: Veillon family looks back on life taken away by coronavirus From the time John Kirk Veillon was an infant, he had a way of drawing people to him, according to his mother. “He had blue ...

Groves Groves Police using nonprofit status to further connect with community GROVES — Groves Police Officers are ready to use their 501(c)(3) status to bring the police and community together with a number of programs. Though ...

Local Don’t miss Mid County Victory Garden’s pop-up Earth Day celebration this Friday NEDERLAND — Mid County Victory Garden is celebrating its fourth annual pop-up Earth Day Party Friday during a Facebook Live event. Organizer Desiree Kleypas said ...

Local Port Arthur confirms three more cases of COVID-19: City’s third death, Nederland’s first announced earlier Three more positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Port Arthur on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 36. The patients include two males between ...