Pedestrian killed Tuesday in Port Arthur after being struck by vehicle

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a fatal collision Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of a male pedestrian.

According Police Chief Tim Duriso, the crash took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Highway 365 involving one vehicle and one male pedestrian.

Duriso said the driver is cooperating with authorities, who are working to confirm the details of the fatal crash.

Police received the call at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, adding the crash took place in the 2000 block of Highway 365. The victim died at the scene.

Tuesday morning’s pedestrian death marks the third such fatality for the city in the past seven days.

A young woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Friday before daybreak. According to Port Arthur Police, the victim is 24-year-old Kaylie Broussard of Port Arthur.

She died after crashing her vehicle into a concrete pillar at 1:38 a.m. on Texas 73 near Ninth Avenue, where the driver lost control and left the roadway.

On Wednesday (Dec. 8), Tony Oville was killed near his house on DeQueen Boulevard after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Family and friends shared memories of Oville, a Port Arthur veteran, with Port Arthur Newsmedia.