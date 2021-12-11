Port Arthur authorities identify young woman killed in Friday crash

Authorities have released the name of the young woman killed in a single vehicle crash Friday before daybreak in Port Arthur.

According to Port Arthur Police, the victim is 24-year-old Kaylie Broussard of Port Arthur.

She died after crashing her vehicle into a concrete pillar at 1:38 a.m. on Texas 73 near Ninth Avenue, where the driver lost control and left the roadway.

The vehicle ended up crashing into one of the pillars of the overpass on Ninth Avenue.

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen, who made the death pronouncement, said speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

“It’s a very sad situation,” DeRouen said.

DeRouen said Broussard was driving a black Honda. An autopsy has been ordered.

Guedry said the case is pending toxicology.

The PAPD Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on SH 73 and left the roadway, eventually coming to a rest in between the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 69.

The crash is under investigation by the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team and the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.