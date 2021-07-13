This Mid County baseballer just got drafted by MLB team
University of Arkansas commit and Port Neches native Drake Varnado was drafted Tuesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Varnado was selected in the 17th round.
With their 17th-round pick, the @Dbacks select IMG Academy (FL) shortstop Drake Varnado, No. 164 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.
Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/G9rTiEydxM
— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 13, 2021
Read here to learn more about Varnado’s baseball journey.
