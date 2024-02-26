Oralia DeLeon Menchaca Published 9:43 am Monday, February 26, 2024

Oralia DeLeon Menchaca of Port Arthur passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

She attained the age of 100 years and six months.

She was born on August 4, 1923 in Port Arthur to Maria Martinez DeLeon and Timothy DeLeon. Oralia was a longtime resident of Port Arthur.

She owned and operated Menchaca Beauty Shop for over 50 years.

Oralia was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Nederland, where she was active as a CCD teacher and a Eucharistic Minister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Isabel Henderson, Addie Garsea, Joe DeLeon and Angelo DeLeon; her husband, Robert Menchaca, Sr.

She is survived by her daughters, Norma “Millie” Menchaca and Ron of Spring, Texas, Melissa “Missy” Miller and husband Mike of Brookeland, Texas; her sons, Lionel Menchaca, Sr. and wife Eileen of Georgetown, Texas, Robert “Bobby” Menchaca, Jr. and wife Janet of Orange. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Wendy Webb (Roger), Cindi Coffey (Wade), Jimmy John Girourard II, Drew Miller (Cortney), Rachael Menchaca (David) and Lionel Menchaca, Jr. (Aileen); her great grandchildren, Will and Andy Rutledge, Camille Webb, Jimmy John Girourard III, Louis and Mia Menchaca. Her sister, Mary Helen Torres of Beaumont along with several nieces and nephews, also survives her.

A special thanks to Rosefield Court and the staff for their love and care during her years there; The Caring Tree, owner Tammy Ortiz and her staff; and the staff of HCT Hospice.

A private entombment for family will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Port Arthur under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

In lieu of Flowers, family is requesting donations to St. Charles Catholic Church in Nederland in memory of their mother, Oralia.