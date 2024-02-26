Joy A. “Judy” McCullough Published 8:31 am Monday, February 26, 2024

Joy A. “Judy” McCullough passed away February 18, 2024, in Plano, Texas at the age of 92.

She was born January 30, 1932, in Littlefield, Texas to father, James Houston Dumas, and mother, Alva Lemon Dumas.

Joy attended and graduated in 1950 from Lutcher Stark High School in Orange, Texas.

She then met and married her husband James Wesley McCullough and built a life together for 56 years. Joy worked for the City of Orange for many years until the birth of her son, Stephen, and at that time she became a full-time mom.

She was a member of the PTA for the schools Steve attended in Orange, Texas and was awarded a lifetime membership.

Joy also faithfully attended every Baseball or Football game of Steve’s from the time he was in little league all the way through high school.

Joy cherished and loved her family with everything she had and became a wonderful caretaker for her husband Wesley in his final years until his passing in 2004.

She is remembered as an excellent cook especially when it came to her gumbo and her pot roast which she made for her family every Sunday.

When Joy could she enjoyed going to Don’s restaurant with Bootie and Jo.

She will lovingly be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Joy is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Wesley McCullough; four brothers, four sisters; father, James Houston Dumas; and mother, Alva Lemon Dumas. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved son; Stephen McCullough and wife Dolores; granddaughter, Shannon Barker and husband Neal; grandson, Ryan McCullough and wife Abbi; five great grandchildren: William Neal Barker, Charlotte Barker, McCullough Barker, Sawyer McCullough, and Finn McCullough; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other family members and friends who will miss Joy greatly.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/