Hubert LeDay Published 12:28 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Hubert LeDay, 82, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Tuesday February 20, 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

A native of Eunice, LA, he was a resident of Port Arthur for over 60 years, was employed as a heavy machine operator, and a member of Encounter Church.

Survivors include: wife, Angelina LeDay; 4 daughters, Carolyn Marie Gray (Clarence), Jacqueline LeDay, Sherri Davila, Shanda Monroe (Rashaad); 1 son, Richard LeDay (Elizabeth); 4 sisters, Julia Joubert (John), Mary Gallow (Jeffery), Jeanette Simien, Lelia Hutchinson (Aaron); 2 brothers, Calvin LeDay Sr., Mitchell LeDay (Linda); 4 sisters in love, Gloria Sonnier (Ralph), Rose Papillion, Helen Rene (Lawrence), and Louverta Trail.

He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends to cherish his memory.

Hubert is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Evella LeDay; parents, Albert and Agnes LeDay; 5 brothers, Paul LeDay, Albert LeDay Jr., Eulrike LeDay Sr., Raymond LeDay Sr., and Joseph LeDay Sr.; and 2 sisters, Patricia LeDay and Juanita Jefferson.

Hubert’s Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 1, 2024 at 11:00am at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9:00am until service begins.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.