Hubert LeDay

Published 12:28 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

By PA News

Hubert LeDay

Hubert LeDay, 82, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Tuesday February 20, 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

A native of Eunice, LA, he was a resident of Port Arthur for over 60 years, was employed as a heavy machine operator, and a member of Encounter Church.

Survivors include: wife, Angelina LeDay; 4 daughters, Carolyn Marie Gray (Clarence), Jacqueline LeDay, Sherri Davila, Shanda Monroe (Rashaad); 1 son, Richard LeDay (Elizabeth); 4 sisters, Julia Joubert (John), Mary Gallow (Jeffery), Jeanette Simien, Lelia Hutchinson (Aaron); 2 brothers, Calvin LeDay Sr., Mitchell LeDay (Linda); 4 sisters in love, Gloria Sonnier (Ralph), Rose Papillion, Helen Rene (Lawrence), and Louverta Trail.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends to cherish his memory.

Hubert is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Evella LeDay; parents, Albert and Agnes LeDay; 5 brothers, Paul LeDay, Albert LeDay Jr., Eulrike LeDay Sr., Raymond LeDay Sr., and Joseph LeDay Sr.; and 2 sisters, Patricia LeDay and Juanita Jefferson.

Hubert’s Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 1, 2024 at 11:00am at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9:00am until service begins.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

More Obituaries

Oralia DeLeon Menchaca

Joy A. “Judy” McCullough

Adam Joseph Gobert Jr.

Toya Butaud Preddy

Print Article