Rochelle Hanson Published 11:41 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

December 11, 1951 ~ February 3, 2024

Rochelle Hanson began life as the only child of Hilda and Rodney Vickers and the only grandchild of her beloved grandmother, Effie Broussard, who lived with them.

She attended Miss Bonner’s School and Saint James Elementary.

She graduated from Bishop Byrne High School and received her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education from Lamar University.

Shortly after she and Junior married she joined him at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home where she spent over 40 years by his side. Hers was truly “A Life Well Lived”

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 12 noon until 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.