Pyndora Buckley Jones Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Mrs. Pyndora Buckley Jones was born in Shivers, Mississippi on September 4, 1941 to the late Adell Buckley and the late Winnie Mae Brumfield.

On June 12, 1964, Pyndora Buckley married Rev. Charles H. Jones. To this union, six children were born.

Rev. and Sis. Jones moved to Port Arthur, Texas in August of 1969 with their two young sons, D’Jara and Tabor, to begin their pastorage at Central Church of the Nazarene, located on Eleventh Street and Galveston Avenue.

After several years at this location, Central Church of the Nazarene was relocated to 8th Avenue.

Their last pastorage was St. Paul Church of God, located on Main Avenue in Groves, Texas.

Sis. Jones, (as she was affectionately called) followed and labored by her husband’s side as he pastored churches in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

She credited her husband and the Nazarene domination for leading her to understanding salvation and entire sanctification. Sis. Jones helped her husband by singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and serving as Missionary President.

After her husband, her favorite preachers were, Bishop G.E. Patterson, Evangelist Billy Graham, Dr. Charles Stanley, and Dr. Chuck Swindoll.

Sis. Jones attended public schools in Shivers, Mississippi and after graduating high school, she attended Prentiss Institute Junior College, graduated from Alcorn University, receiving her Bachelor degree in Elementary Education, Prairie View A&M University, receiving her Masters degree in Administration.

She attended Lamar University completing courses to become Early Childhood certified.

She also attended a summer program at Howard University to better understand the benefits of phonemic awareness.

Sis. Jones began her teaching career in the Mississippi Public School System where she taught five years, until she moved to Texas with her husband and two young sons.

In 1976, Sis. Jones began working in the Port Arthur Independent School District at Carver Elementary as a Head Start teacher.

She retired as the Education Coordinator/Supervisor, after many years of teaching children and supporting teachers and principals.

As a little girl, Pyndora always wanted to be a teacher.

She was an avid reader. She would read her Bible, the Head Start Performance Standards, whatever curriculum teachers were using, and the Pre-K Guidelines.

Sis. Jones loved boys, because she said, “Boys are to grow up and be good men and take care of their families, the way God planned.”

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, Sis. Jones passed away peacefully at home with her three daughters Natasha, Nathalie, and Jada by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years, one brother James Buckley and her beloved son D’Jara D. Jones.

Sis. Pyndora B. Jones is survived by her son Tabor (Sue Ellen) Richmond, daughter Natasha (Port Arthur), son Charles (DeCarla) Katy, daughter Nathalie (Port Arthur), daughter Jada (Houston), two grand daughters Fayth and Hope (Richmond), brothers Donald (DyeAnn) Dallas, Donell Buckley (New Orleans) sisters Phyllis (Gregory) Georgia, Deidre (Terry) Folsom, Melinda (Mitchell) Maryland, stepsisters JoAnn (Walter), Dessie (Emmanuel), Marie (Edward), and Mary (William) and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024 at First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Her encouraging words: “Trust in the Lord.”