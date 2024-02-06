Lillie Spradley Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Lillie Spradley, 84, of Beaumont, died at home surrounded by family on February 4, 2024.

She was born on December 16, 1939, to Frances Roccaforte Bartlett and Paul Nathan Bartlett, Sr., in Port Arthur.

Lillie retired as a beloved special education teacher.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Spradley; daughters Cynthia Condie of Beaumont, Camille Farris and her husband, Sheb, of Frisco, TX; son David Spradley, Sr. and his wife, Brenda, of Vidor; brothers, Paul Bartlett, Jr. of San Antonio and John Bartlett and his wife, Nancy, of Dripping Springs, TX; sister, Betty Hayden and her husband, Gary, of Sugar Land, TX; grandsons, Andrew Condie, Zac Condie, David Spradley, Jr., and Merrick Farris; granddaughters, Natalie Holmes, Mary Jannise and Libby Eischen; great-granddaughters, Joan, Selah, Ellis and June; and great-grandsons, John, Cal, Gabe, Charlie, Atlas and Jack.

A gathering of Mrs. Spradley’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 9, 2024, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont.

A reception will follow immediately in the Nita McKnight Parlor.

Her graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Highway, Groves.

Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church and Special Olympics Attn: Web Gifts, 2600 Virginia Avenue NW, 11th Floor, Washington, DC 20037.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.