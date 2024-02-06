CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Valentine fun includes Sugar Plum, Oat Boss and natural foods Published 12:04 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Hey Valentine! I’m talking to you.

Don’t let Cupid tell you this is a for-lovers-only holiday. Send a paper heart and hug to neighbors, shop people, teachers, etc.

Who doesn’t need a sweet thought and perhaps a sweet treat?

I often like to buck trends, but I’m pretty sure flowers and chocolates will be a hit with anyone you want to gift with joy.

Here are some edible sweeties:

Sugar Plum – Janis Joplin fans here in her hometown of Port Arthur may choose Piece of My Heart shapes. Very unique. Others may be feeling smashing a chocolate pizza heart with enclosed mallet is more their style. Pops? They got ‘em. I’m relishing a box of truffles in a classic heart box. Don’t break you heart if you’re out of time…. Sugar Plum is prepared for an array of holidays and celebrations.

Learn more at sugarplum.com.

Whose Your Oat Boss? – How to describe the Oat Boss mascot? He’s a big-eyed oat with a rolling pin and chef’s hat. A friendly sort. How to describe Oat Boss Granola Butter in flavors such as chocolate chip, donut, original and blueberry? A crunchy, creamy version of nut butter?

A sweet pick-me-up to make a great day even better? Snack time manna for people with certain food allergies? Could call it a Valentine for those who must avoid nuts, gluten, soy and dairy. A dad designed it for his daughter and we are thanking this family for Granola Butter coming proudly out of Denver, Colorado. Oats, coconut oil and honey create jars of creamy heaven that could become addictive. Directions: Spread, blend or drizzle, and save some for me.

Old School? – If you like granola the old-fashioned way, I’d still consider Jessica’s Natural Foods version as a modern twist, because these amazing gluten-free are made with attention to today’s health needs. There’s no trans fat, or cholesterol. I’m hopelessly addicted to variations topping yogurt, blended banana, apples and more.

I can personally vouch for the flavor, crunchiness, wholesomeness and yummy factor of Almond Cherry, Vanilla Maple, Pecan Almond and Chocolate Chip. You know, I haven’t tried it in milk, but I bet that would work, too!

Learn more at jessica’snaturalfoods.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Athur area foodie sweet on spreading joy this Valentine’s Day. Share how you do it at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.