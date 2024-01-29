CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Try empty jar reuse, self-improvement read and helpful cord clutter boost Published 6:33 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Flowers make people happy, and recycling makes me happy.

I found someone who mirrors my sentiments. I got into the habit OF saving empty jars that once held everything from yogurt to pasta sauce. They’re handy to snip garden blooms and brighten someone’s day.

Neighbors, friends, bank tellers, dry cleaner clerks and estate sale organizers have received these bouquets. Since they often include shrimp plants stems that can be replanted, they are conversation starters, as well.

Some jars are lovely on their own and others get a decorative band to go over a label that just won’t be removed.

So, recently I received a bouquet from someone who does the exact same thing. My gift in a long-necked syrup bottle showed off yellow blooms of a mustard plant. What a perfect gardener-to-foodie presentation.

Culinary Thrill Seekers, share some of your stories like that with us!

Flippin’ – Just in time for January’s self-improvement motivations, Rob Cross of Sugar Land offers “Flip Your Thinking: Ignite Your World.” I must read this over time, as there are useful quips on every page. Your house would be covered in sticky notes if you jotted them all down. His topics can boost your harmony in career, marriage, relationships and life purpose.

Here’s a taste from the beginning pages:

Life happens for you, not to you.

Life’s not out to getcha. It’s out to enricha!

Go within or you’ll go without.

Mr. Cross, I’m flipping over your book.

Cut Cord Clutter – Snap, Wrap, Trap & Release is Cord Brick Nick’s steel-weighted, yet squeezy solution to problems you may have not realized you had. Colorful bricks keep your charger cords organized and in place near your desk, bed, etc.

OCD much?

Kitchen drawers can be cleared of tangles when you wrap cords around this brick, and you can even prop up your phone with it.

Carry with confidence from cordbrick.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie anticipating turnings of new leaves this spring. Email her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.