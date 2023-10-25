Athlete of the Week — Hunter Solomon, junior, Nederland High Published 12:16 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Nederland High School’s Hunter Solomon likes to run.

And, he discovered he’s pretty good at it, the third year cross county athlete recently said.

“I like the competitiveness of it and was hooked after my first season,” Solomon said.

He also runs track in the spring.

He believes he did well this season and placed sixth at the district meet, earning a first team All-District honor.

He completed his season Tuesday at regionals.