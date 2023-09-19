CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Taco Salad or Frito Pie? Do we have to pick one? Published 12:04 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

As fall is in the air, we start craving.

Aromas of funnel cake waft through the air at festivals and corn pudding is sounding good. My sister’s visit back home to Texas got her thinking of Frito Pie. My first was at my grade-school carnival and I was impressed to get that cheese- and onion-topped chili served in a slit-open chip bag.

It is a “Texas thing.”

Taco Salad is just as appealing and even better when enjoyed outside. This one requires a platter so you have room for guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

What’s your favorite of the two?

I’ll bet there are plenty of memories associated with each. But, don’t worry. You don’t actually have to choose just one. Memories may not have calories, but they sure induce cravings.

When You “Heart” Curry – My sister’s circle eats curry like we do gumbo. All the time. So she never wants to have it when we’re together.

Mike’s Organic Curry Love comes in a packet of Red Thai Curry Sauce with a serving suggestion image of a bowl of sauce with a dollop of rice, mushrooms, fresh herbs and a lime peeking out.

I made some for a friend who raved about it. Galangal is the new word I learned from playing with the Massaman Curry Paste version.

While ginger is spicy but sweet, this root is peppery and earthy with hints of mustard. Shallots, lemongrass and dried red chili make this small-batch blend from Thailand an armchair travel experience. Learn more at mikesorganicfoods.com.

Activated You – A neighbor’s child recently walked over with an elderberry plant for me and then bam, I try Activated You Immune Complete. Zink, elderberry and Vitamin C in Peach Berry flavor gets pumped into your mouth for a daily immune support complex.

It seems like every season is one to get a little health boost. This is a flavorful little “extra.”

If vacations, celebrations and other aspects of “the good life” lead to indulgences and feeling “icky,” I’m still enjoying benefits of Morning Complete, a powder mixing up the best green superfoods blend I’ve ever indulged.

Using flavored tea as the liquid is my trick. Essential Skin Food has French Maritime Pine Bark Extract. Advanced Restorative Probiotic capsules offer “30 Unique Strains” and help get one back on track.

Remember to use regularly and keep up good habits. Then the occasional Taco Salad or Frito Pie will work with you. Happy fall, y’all. It’s coming. I know it is. Learn more at activatedyou.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie inspired by bold flavors. Share your stories at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.