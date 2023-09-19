Arrest made. Port Arthur Police identify victim and suspect following Monday’s fatal shooting. Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A suspect has been arrested following Monday’s shooting death of a Port Arthur man.

Port Arthur Police Chef Tim Duriso said Armando Martinez-Martinez, 48, was taken into custody by authorities in Bexar County. Duriso said it is believed Martinez-Martinez is from Port Arthur.

The victim is identified as Isaac Flores, 31, of Port Arthur.

Duriso said the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other, but police do not know a motive for the killing at this time. Authorities on Monday said they had a “strong lead” in the fatal shooting and had put information out on the suspect to alert other agencies.

According to information from Bexar County Central Magistrate, Martinez-Martinez was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday and is being held without bond.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said Martinez-Martinez is a flight risk and was headed toward Mexico. The alleged suspect must undergo an extradition hearing before being transported back to Jefferson County, at which time a bond will be set, Collins said.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Monday outside a home in the 1900 block of Green Avenue.

The victim was found unresponsive in the driveway and had suffered a gunshot wound, Collins said.

An autopsy has been ordered.