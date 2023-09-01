Dr. MARK PORTERIE — Student success plan for 2023-24 outlined for community, stakeholders Published 11:09 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

On behalf of the Port Arthur Independent School District, we would like to extend a huge thank you to our parents and our community for helping us achieve a successful start to the 2023-2024 school year.

Our students arrived looking and feeling amazing, with positive attitudes and eager expressions, filled with anticipation for a successful school year. Our teachers are prepared and understand the mission for this year: STUDENT SUCCESS.

We have full confidence this will be a year like no other.

Our Curriculum & Instruction Department, principals, teachers and department leaders have worked all summer to be prepared to deliver the best instruction and support to our students.

Four years ago, the Texas Legislature passed the STAAR redesign. STAAR 2.0 was implemented during the summative assessments administered in the 2022-23 school year.

It included the following components:

Online Testing for all students

Accommodations for qualifying students

New Question Types

Cross-curricular Passages

Evidence-based Writing

Now that we have taken the first test that was based on the redesign model, we have to assess the results and decide how we move forward. With anything that is newly implemented, we have to make adjustments, develop strategies and learn new ways of thinking so that our students earn ideal scores.

We are confident we will be successful as we navigate our new path.

In addition to focusing on curriculum, we will continue to focus on the safety and security of our district. The safety and security of our students and staff will always be the top priority for the PAISD Board of Trustees and our district administrators.

On Aug, 28, our board approved a resolution that will allow PAISD to begin the process of creating a plan to implement school marshals at each one of our 16 campuses.

The resolution is in response to the 88th Texas Legislature’s approval of House Bill 3 (HB 3), requiring public school districts to provide armed security personnel at every campus during regular school hours.

We have been quite fortunate to have our own police force for the past several years. Our PAISD P.D. work very closely with the Port Arthur Police Force; however, with the newly-enacted law, we must move to the next level of security within our schools.

We thank Chief Alton Baise and Assistant Chief Eugene Wilson for their innovative and dedicated leadership with PAISD. As they transition to new positions elsewhere in school law enforcement, we welcome our new PAISD Chief of Police Howard Sylve III.

Chief Sylve comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we look forward to him leading us as we work to meet the requirements of HB 3 and continually strengthen student safety and school security measures.

In PAISD, we pride ourselves on our many recognitions and expressions of diversity and the way we embrace and appreciate all cultures.

Our area of the map is unique when it comes to the many cultures that we live with, work with, learn with and experience. Each year, we observe national Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The 2023 theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is Prosperity, Power and Progress: recognizing the significant achievements of the Hispanic community in the economic and political industries. Students of all cultures will participate in activities that will allow us to grow in our appreciation of Hispanic Culture.

Finally, as we prepare for homecoming season, we invite our community to paint Port Arthur red and black! If you love the Titans, show us a SIGN!

That’s right–your business, church or yard sign would be the perfect message board to show our Titans how much you love and support them. Marquees, store windows, door signs, and more would look fantastic if their messages say, “Go Titans!” “We Love Our Titans!” “Titan Nation” or any other words of encouragement.

Send your photos to socialmedia@paisd.org and we will post your signs on our social media timelines. Let’s show our students we stand united with them, not just during football season, but all school year long!

Dr. Mark Porterie is superintendent of schools for the Port Arthur Independent School District.