CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Display counts with showbowls, plus more tips Published 6:31 am Monday, August 7, 2023

An organic kind of guy, my bachelor musician friend is a hummus expert who can also do justice to rice, guacamole and plant-based main dishes.

An almond “centerpiece” dressed up a spread so much I had to snap a photo. Remember, spice dustings, garnishes and displays can elevate meals, even if you are entertaining a party of one, as in yourself.

Sarge’s Shrimp and Grits Sauce – You might think it’s hard to “elevate your grits” because there’s so many of those tiny little grains. Haha. Let’s get serious about grits like they do in Raleigh, N.C. where Sarge’s Shrimp and Grits sauce works for you.

The grits served alone were crazy good even when I used less butter and cream than called for. Sorry Sarge. I didn’t follow orders. Then I opened up a jar of the sauce for my next go round and added fresh shrimp from Marie’s Seafood in Port Arthur and man, those grits were singing to me.

Billed as the first and only dedicated shrimp and grits sauce already made for you, it’s rich, easy and a winner. I’ll be drizzling this sauce on eggs when the shrimp is gone. Let me re-write that. The shrimp was all gone at dinner. No leftovers here. Meet Sarge at easyshrimpandgrits.com.

Refreshed – Wakeup! Is the focus blend inside BioLift that makes it a caffeine alternative to ditch the jitters. I find tall cans of Mandarin Orange, Mixed Berry and Peach Mango to be a delightful treat with great taste.

If reading about how healthy something is could put you to sleep, pop open a can and learn how you are doing yourself good with: Guaran for a stimulating, steady awakening flow; elderberry for a constant sugar level; ginkgo biloba for mood and cognitive performance; and carob. “Works in Minutes, Lasts for Hours” is the tagline for this focus blend. I’m not sharing my cans. Look into it at drinkbiolift.com.

Medical Scrubs Collection — I like to think of my medical professionals as being so busy taking care of me and keeping up to speed that they don’t have time to shop. But they look so stylish because they’re getting the fitted, fun and sassy gear from the brands at Medical Scrubs Collection.

If you don’t have a medical license and hang around the house in stylish scrubs and footwear, wouldn’t you feel like snacking on kale juice and seaweed instead of chips and soda? Let’s see. Koi has a top that just feels silky and WonderWink Pro is designed to work with pockets to spare. I didn’t know what I was getting into when a source steered me to medicalscrubscollection.com, but I get it.

These are the togs that comfort children getting shots and grownups getting root canals. This is quality fun stuff that washes well. In high school, the trend was to wear scrubs that were “acquired” from medical facilities. They were faded and ripped and my art teacher would not allow this garb in her classroom. This stuff, however, is way cooler and looks good on kitchen duty.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie ready for adventure. Share at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.