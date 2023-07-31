Robert Anthony Parent Published 4:34 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Robert Anthony Parent, 81, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Robert was born on January 5, 1942, in Port Arthur, Texas to Mona Marie Boudreaux Parent and Robert P. Parent.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1960 and later moved to Nederland.

He was an U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam in the early 1960’s. Robert was also a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland.

He was a retired unit supervisor for Neches Butane Products Company and Huntsman Refinery for thirty-six years.

He married Linda Mary Rivers on October 14, 1962 and would have been married sixty years in October of last year.

Linda passed away on September 12, 2022. Robert loved to play golf, fish, and enjoyed traveling with his family.

He loved his family dearly, his friends and his breakfast buddies at Romero’s in Nederland.

Robert was a wonderful person and will be missed greatly.

Survivors include his son, David Parent and his wife, Kelly of Boerne, Texas; granddaughters, Faith Marie Parent of Lawrence, Kansas and Grace Ann Parent of Boerne; his brother, John A. Parent of Nederland; sisters, Patsy S. Sedtal of Nederland and Linda F. Robinson of Beaumont, Texas.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mona Parent; his brothers, Lionel Parent and Donald J. Parent; his wife of sixty years and the love of his life, Linda Parent.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service to begin at 6:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Mr. Robert’s wishes were to be cremated following his service.