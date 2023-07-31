David Lee Stanley Published 4:50 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

David Lee Stanley, of Lumberton Texas, passed peacefully away in the early morning hours of July 28, 2023.

He was born August 9, 1938 in Port Acres Texas to Willie Buchannan Stanley and Adise Talbot Stanley.

David lived in Southeast Texas most of his life where he raised his family, served his community, and was a strong Christian influence to all who knew him.

David was a faithful member of the Dowlen Road Church of Christ along with his wife Faye.

Preceded in death by his parents, along with his sister Norma Hutchinson and her husband George Hutchinson.

David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Faye Stanley, daughter Kristy Cleveland of Lumberton, son Terry Stanley and his wife Traci of Georgetown Texas, Sister Helen Lowrance of Columbus Texas, and Kathy Lovoi Kinne and her husband Kim of Round Top Texas.

He is also survived by Grandchildren Kade Stanley and wife Sara of Leander Texas, Colton Cleveland of Lumberton, Savannah Stanley of Leander, and Bradon Cleveland also of Lumberton along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Monday July 31 at 10am with Celebration of Life Service at 11am at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.