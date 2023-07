Evelyne Vital Bowie Published 11:41 am Friday, July 28, 2023

July 1, 1935 to July 23, 2023

Evelyne Vital Bowie was born in New Iberia, Louisiana on July 1, 1935, to the late Collins and Amanda Vital. On Sunday afternoon, July 23, 2023, Port Arthur, TX, she entered eternal rest, to be with the Lord.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Port Arthur, TX.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.