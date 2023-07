Cleveland Jones Moore Published 11:43 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Cleveland Jones Moore, 57, was born in Lafayette, Louisiana and was a resident of Port Arthur, TX.

Cleveland was called home to his Heavenly Residence on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Hannah Funeral Home Chapel, in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 9am until service time.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.