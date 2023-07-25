Thomas William Woods Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Thomas William Woods, 87, of Town Bluff passed away July 20, 2023.

Tom was born on September 12, 1935 to Walter and Annie (Paterson) Woods in Lincoln Park, Michigan.

He attended LP Schools and graduated in 1953 from Lincoln Park High School.

After graduating, he worked at the Detroit News before enlisting in the army serving at Fort Hood, Texas.

Upon his returning home, Tom went to work for Michigan Consolidated (later known as Michigan Wisconsin, ANR, and Coastal).

His job brought him to Texas in 1977 as the Area Gas Supply manager.

He retired in 1992 with 36 years of service.

Tom enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking and shopping for bargains.

Mind you, when he found one he might buy “4” or “more”. We’re still trying to understand how that’s a bargain, especially why anyone would need 4 chain saws.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Walter Woods and a son, Jeff Woods.

He is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Bart) Mullins, Nederland, Tx; son, James Woods, Beaumont, Tx; grandsons, Andrew, Matt and Daniel Mullins and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

A visitation will be he held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, Texas. Riley Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas is handling the cremation services.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Tom’s name may be made to a charity of your choosing.

Cremation services are held under the direction of Riley Funeral Home, Woodville, Texas.