Michael Leo Thomas Sr.

Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By PA News

Michael Leo Thomas Sr.

Michael Leo Thomas Sr. entered this world on January 27, 1959, and departed on July 16, 2023, at the age of 64 after a lengthy illness.

Michael is survived by his loving children Amber Michelle Thomas, Michael Leo Thomas Jr.; grand-daughter Jayde Mikael Jones; godson Christopher Laverne; supportive former spouse Denise Mosely-Thomas; aunt, Malinie Minnard Guidry; godfather/father figure Butch Tatum, godmother Sharon Fontnette-Joseph and step-uncle Herman Dugay; cousins Karen and Kim Charles, Ella Castile and a host of family and friends, too numerous to list.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Thomas and father, Felton Thomas; grandmother, Mary Vivian Dugay; aunts, Natalie Charles, Shirley Fondren and Mary Hellen Sylvester.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

The family will receive friends and Omega ritual will be from 2 p.m. until service time.

More Obituaries

Thomas William Woods

Mary Lee Jones-Jackson

Jimmie Williams Jr.

Elizabeth Bernard

Print Article