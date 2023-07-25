Michael Leo Thomas Sr. Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Michael Leo Thomas Sr. entered this world on January 27, 1959, and departed on July 16, 2023, at the age of 64 after a lengthy illness.

Michael is survived by his loving children Amber Michelle Thomas, Michael Leo Thomas Jr.; grand-daughter Jayde Mikael Jones; godson Christopher Laverne; supportive former spouse Denise Mosely-Thomas; aunt, Malinie Minnard Guidry; godfather/father figure Butch Tatum, godmother Sharon Fontnette-Joseph and step-uncle Herman Dugay; cousins Karen and Kim Charles, Ella Castile and a host of family and friends, too numerous to list.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Thomas and father, Felton Thomas; grandmother, Mary Vivian Dugay; aunts, Natalie Charles, Shirley Fondren and Mary Hellen Sylvester.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

The family will receive friends and Omega ritual will be from 2 p.m. until service time.