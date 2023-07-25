Mary Lee Jones-Jackson Published 3:04 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Mary Lee Jones-Jackson, 92 of Port Arthur, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Lawrence J. Jackson.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Nelda F. Jackson, her grandson, Justin L. Jackson, Sr. (Rayette Gordon), three great grandchildren, Justin Jr., Aubree and Emerigh Jackson.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9AM until service time.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park-Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.