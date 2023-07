Jimmie Williams Jr. Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Jimmie Williams Jr., 90, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home peacefully with family by his side.

He was born in Oak Ridge, La on May 9, 1933, he moved to Port Arthur in 1957.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday July 29, 2023, at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 W 11th St, Port Arthur, TX 77640 with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.