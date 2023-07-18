CULINARY “TRILL” SEEKING — Worth the trip from Port Arthur to visit Bun B’s Trill Burgers Published 12:08 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Forgive me for showing off. I experienced Trill Burgers. Yeah, it was good.

An OG smashed burger with Trill Sauce was what a burger should strive to be.

Celebrity buzz was a great add-on. But maybe the most fun part was telling people I actually got in to this hot ticket spot in Houston.

There’s a wait for those juicy burgers.

Bun B, formerly of Port Arthur, is now famous in Houston. If you didn’t know, he was half the legendary hip hop duo UGK, with the late Pimp C.

They merit a popular display in the Museum of the Gulf Coast music hall of fame.

So this new restaurant is done in yellow and black on Shepherd Drive. It’s a former James Coney Island, and it’s the talk of the town.

A new Texas Monthly story proves my point. The burgers are famous, and I enjoyed an OG with smashed all-beef patty, Trill Sauce, pickles, caramelized onions and American cheese on a potato roll.

It’s a classic and worth the wait. “Good Morning America” thinks it’s good, too.

Going is an adventure with parking lot attendants guiding constant flow. People are taking photos they’re so excited. It was kind of like getting into a club.

The security guard counted off rounds of who could get in next. Once you make that cut, check out bright yellow picnic table seating, a merch booth and more excited music foodies.

Murals include compact Port Arthur, Texas lettering in a corner.

While in Houston, I mentioned to area vendors I’d been to Trill Burgers and each time they asked me to fill them in. They’d heard good things but had not yet braved the line.

I felt like a celebrity as they called staff over to hear my experience.

Trill, if you didn’t know, means true and real. It’s the real stuff.

Trill Tips for When You Go:

The line moves fast. On the hot day I went, cooled water bottles were provided outside.

No cash is accepted. Bring the plastic.

Bun B’s photo is a pop up on the burger box. It’s like he’s dining with you.

Take photos. Everyone else does!

Selfie spot: A neon Keep it Trill sign is over the soda machines.

Look in the branded fridge for fruity flavors of Cool Cup Juice.

Make sure you tell everyone you’re from the Port Arthur area!

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who’s proud of Southeast Texas flavors. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.