MONIQUE BATSON — Port Arthur’s radio station enjoys eclectic staff, strong history Published 12:32 am Friday, July 7, 2023

The 14-plus people who work for KSAP 96.9 LPFM The Breeze are as storied as the station itself.

Licensed in December 2003, The Breeze was formerly known as KSAP 107.1.

“We originally started broadcasting at City Hall, the second floor of the annex building, for about five years,” said founder Stephen Mosely. “And then we had what’s called a difference of opinion and we were evicted from City Hall and had to find a new location, which we did here in Port Arthur at 300 5th Street.”

LPFM, he said, means low power. They operate on only 100 watts.

“Back in the year close to 2000, I went to Washington D.C. and campaigned with a group called Prometheus (Radio) Project, which was fighting to help establish low-power radio stations for people like us — those that didn’t have … millions to buy a radio station,” Mosely said. “And we were in stark competition, they said, for taking their customers and creating interference.”

But the Federal Communications Commission “saw through all the foolishness” and allowed low-power FM stations to operate. However, because it’s low power, The Breeze only reaches about three miles on radio waves.

“Needless to say there were tremendous challenges,” Mosely said. “It was tough getting started.”

They built the station from the ground up, often using DVDs as CDs.

“Soon after, we got support from others in the community who learned we were on the air,” Mosely said. “We got great support from our Port Arthur newspaper that continually informed the listeners that we were on the air as our listeners continued to come on board. We’re thankful for the time we’ve been on the air.”

His wife, Wendy, operates as vice president and financial officer, but also hosts a show called “A Call to Prayer and The Show of Hope.”

The gospel program takes calls from all over the world.

“We’ve had folks call from as far as Jamaica and buy cards to stay on the line to talk about God’s blessings and how they got saved,” Mosely said.

But from the show, they later learned, a ministry formed at the Jefferson County Correctional Complex.

A young man, Mosely said, was saved through the show.

“He couldn’t find a radio station at all on his radio. And he put his bunk bed up against the window of his cell, and the only station he could catch was 96.7 FM,” Mosely said. “We don’t even reach that far — the prison on U.S. 69. But he heard the show with my wife and he heard the show with Tejas Moor-N-Star along with the D.O.C. — that’s the Disciple of Christ — and he gave his life to Christ. And we found out that we have a lot of inmates who are finding the Lord by listening to The Breeze radio station.”

Officer Rickey, who also provides a weekly column to The Port Arthur News, hosts “Ask A Cop Live,” where he discusses Texas traffic laws.

But, Mosely said, his pool of listeners resemble a mafia — callers with names such as 21 And I’m Gone, The Mouth of the South and Radio Joe.

“A lady calls in,” Mosely said. “Her name is One More Thing because we can’t shut up because she says, ‘well I’ve got one more thing.’”

There’s Deacon Parking Lot and Mr. Winnie. And then there’s Mr. Asinine, named “because the show will be going just great and fine until they get off course, and then he’ll call and say, ‘I had a great time and enjoyed the program until y’all started talking about those asinine programs.’”

LeLo Washington hosts “LeLo In The Field,” taking her show outdoors wherever possible to help with fundraisers for children and the elderly.

“Wherever there’s a human need, LeLo is there to remedy it or to make her way over to help make it happen and to do good,” Mosely said.

And joining D.O.C. for a program that studies ancient Bible history is ACIII, or Arthur Charles. ACIII does the research for the show.

“If you want to be politically correct, he’s called sight challenged,” Mosely said. “We say he’s absolutely blind, which he is, white stick and everything. Normally he sends me a lot of information for me to study and talk about, and it’ll be seven pages long. And I’ll say, ‘How in the world can this guy write all of this when he can’t even see?’ God bless ACIII.”

Those are just some of the many people who volunteer their time to promote music, religion, Port Arthur and more.

“We have such a diverse staff of dedicated and selfless people that say this is the best way to give back,” Mosely said.

The Breeze can also be streamed online at KSAP969TheBreeze.org.

Monique Batson is Port Arthur Newsmedia editor. She can be reached at monique.batson@panews.com.