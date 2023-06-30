Popular burger chain announces plans for local restaurants Published 9:49 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers announced this week its plans to add to its more than 400 locations.

The opening of 57 new restaurants includes one in Port Arthur.

The new locations also include Beaumont, Dallas/Fort Worth and other areas in west and east Texas.

“Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy’s resonates with the local communities across the state. This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Andrew Thengvall, chief development officer at Freddy’s, in a news release.

“These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy’s craveable menu to the people of Texas.”

Freddy’s was founded in 2002 and has restaurants in several states.

The closest Freddy’s restaurant is in Wallisville near Baytown.