Dr. Charles Edward McBee Jr. Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Dr. Charles Edward McBee Jr. passed away on June 4, 2023, in Deer Park, Texas.

He was married to Norma Banes McBee for 65 years.

They have 2 sons Bradley Kyle McBee and wife Tam McBee of Deer Park, Texas and Dr. Mathew Garth McBee of Nederland, Texas.

Charles has 5 grandchildren, Alicia Cox and husband Dustin of Mansfield, Texas, Mallori McBee of Port Neches, Texas, Ty McBee and wife Sabrina of Deer Park, Texas, Bailey McBee of Orange, Texas and Brody McBee of Houston, Texas. He has 2 great grandchildren, Ava Cox and Benjamin Cox of Mansfield, Texas.

Charles was born to Charles and Lillian McBee on July 18, 1932, in Omaha, Texas. He has a sister, Betty McBee Knox, and Robert Wayne McBee (deceased).

Charles had a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science Degree from The University of North Texas and a Doctorate Degree from the University of Houston.

He was employed by the Port Arthur Independent School District for 42 1/2 years. During this time, he held several positions throughout the district.

For 7 years he served on the Commission on Standards for The Teaching Profession and Bilingual Committee. Both positions were affiliated to the Texas Education Agency.

Charles was a member of the North Port Arthur Rotary Club for 40 plus years and held several different positions during this time. He was a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association and held positions at the local and state levels.

Charles was a life member in both the Texas State Teachers Association and Parent Teacher Association. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

Charles was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas and First Baptist of Deer Park, Texas

Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, Texas.

Officiating will be Reverend Mark Humble. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, Texas.