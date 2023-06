Cornelius Fontenot III Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Cornelius Fontenot III, 87, of Port Arthur, TX has gone on to his eternal home Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He was a native of Opelousas, LA.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

He will be laid to rest at Live Oak Cemetery.