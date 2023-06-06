Charlotte A. (Tilphore) Harmon Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Charlotte Anne Harmon, was born August 10, 1947, to the Late Edward Tilphore and Mary Louise Alston in Port Arthur, Texas.

Charlotte attended AbrahamLincoln High School and graduated in 1965.

She also attended Concordia Lutheran College from 1966-67.

She worked as a Patient Care Nurse (PCN) for 29 years at Mid-Jefferson Hospital and retired from the Southeast Texas Medical Center in 2013.

She was a faithful Member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she loved serving the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward Tilphore and Mary Louis Alston; husband Allen Pete Harmon; and sister Tanya Martin.

Charlotte leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Tawana Johnson (Westley), Port Arthur, TX and Rhonda Hemphill (Fred), Harvey, LA; three sisters Kathleen Kenney, Harriet Kenney, Stephanie Kenney; two brothers Ronald Kenney and Michael Kenney, all of Port Arthur, TX; two sisters-in-law Carolyn Harmon and Linda Simien of Beaumont, TX; three granddaughters, Raquel Oderbert-Hemphill, Tallahassee, FL, Fre’Drayna Hemphill, and Raziya Hemphill of Harvey, LA; one great-grandson, Akashic Hemphill; one cousin Vera Jean Williams, Oklahoma City, OK; special friends, Sue Cass, Doretta Dover, Sylvia Herrington and Mitchell “Penny” Broussard, and a host of other relatives.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.