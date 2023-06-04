Double shooting leaves 2 dead in Port Arthur following domestic altercation, police say Published 9:01 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

Port Arthur Police are working to contact next of kin Sunday following a violent and tragic double fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in the city.

According to authorities, the shootings took place in broad daylight outside Capital One Bank on Highway 365.

Police believe the shootings were domestic in nature, with a man fatally shooting a woman and then turning the gun on himself.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said the couple arrived at the location in separate vehicles and the fatal altercation had nothing to do with the bank.

Detectives believe the couple was from Southeast Texas.

“We’re trying to find next of kin,” Duriso said. “We’re having difficulties finding next of kin.”

Police plan to release more details including the victims’ names when family have been notified.