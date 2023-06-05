Authorities identify husband and wife killed in murder-suicide

Published 10:05 am Monday, June 5, 2023

By Mary Meaux

The names of a man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide that took place in a bank drive-through have been released.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the deceased are Sheryl Ann McMinn, 47, and her husband, Harold McMinn, 57, of Port Arthur.

The shootings took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Burnett said the woman was at the drive-through at Capitol One Bank, 2950 FM 365, doing business when her husband pulled up perpendicular in front of her and stepped out of his vehicle and began firing shots.

Burnett said the man got closer to the car and fired the weapon again. He said he saw two bullet holes in the windshield.

The woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

The man then got back in his car and drove a short distance in the parking lot then shot himself in the head.

He was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died.

Burnett has ordered autopsies on Sheryl McMinn and Harold McMinn.

More News

Texas Department of Transportation outlines State Highway 73 lane closure

From Nederland to Port Neches-Groves, volleyball coach Allie McDaniel makes move

Oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher

UPDATE — Double shooting leaves 2 dead in Port Arthur following domestic altercation, police say

Print Article