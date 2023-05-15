CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Cauliflower or Broccoli: Which do you love or hate more? Published 5:28 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Cauliflower vs. Broccoli — I asked for, and received, permission to use the f-word in this space. Here we go. I saw a Pinterest comment that cauliflower didn’t ask to taste like fart rice.

I like the stuff, but still, that was funny.

I shared it with some folks who considered the sentiment to be dead-on. Then I brought broccoli into the mix, because people hate that, too.

I learned some call cauliflower “ghost broccoli.” Also funny.

Both are great to me for dips, casseroles with cheese and salads. Raw or cooked, I love it and figure science could reveal why some are not on board.

Short answer is that those who can “sense bitterness” are likely responding to compounds called glucosinolates found in most cruciferous veggies.

Brussels sprouts is also on the list, but I’ve matured to like these, roasted in oil and herbs.

Non-haters, share your recipes with #culinarythrillseeking followers.

Better get two – One jar of Dignity raw coconut oil will star in your kitchen to “butter” toast; pep up grilled cheese sandwiches and roasted sweet potato fries.

Keep another in the bathroom for health and beauty. A brush, lip balm and jar of oil arrive in a bag bundled as Clean Beauty Kit: Natural Fiber Body Brush & Body Oil.

At dignitycoconuts.com learn benefits of dry brushing your skin, a practice I already love. This small brush with an elegant wooden handle is “just right” as Goldilocks would say.

Chemical-free vegan lip balms come in Lavender Peppermint, Vanilla & Unscented and will become the smooth something your lips will crave as a mid-day pick up.

Dignity is mainly about the oil, using no-heat centrifuge to preserve micronutrients and uplifting the lives of workers in the Philippines.

They sign the jars they pack. This brand makes you feel good inside and out.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who loves hearing from readers. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.