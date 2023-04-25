CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Finer finds of roses and food photography Published 12:02 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Riot of Roses – Since we’re all foodies here, let’s start there.

Ketchup & Mustard, Apricot Candy, Berries ‘n’ Cream, Brandy, Butterscotch, Candy Cane Cocktail, Fragrant Plum, Gingersnap, Gourmet Popcorn, Rainbow Sorbet and Tangerine Streams should set the mood.

These are some of the temptations pictured in “The Color of Roses: A Curated Spectrum of 300 Blooms.” Danielle Dall’Armi Hahan pictured these in the most exciting way to make a page-turner. You can smell this inspiration.

What do you do with pictures of roses?

Think of how to grow and style your own. These aren’t your grandmother’s roses … or maybe they are. Trends come and go, and this author has thoughts on that. I love the variety names, as epic as race horses. Try some of these celebrities: Dolly Parton, Julia Child, Marilyn Monroe and Neal Diamond.

Colors and textures jump from the page, and you could swear you are smelling roses. There’s a pinkish Floribunda named after Our Lady of Guadalupe, who I certainly think of every time roses come into play. Those who attend the Port Arthur church of the same name should love this look.

Say Cheese — While bloggers are holding up dinner by holding their camera phones over nachos, photographers working for magazines and cookbooks have stores of equipment and experience to bring to the table.

“The Complete Guide to Food Photography” is Lauren Caris Short showing how to light, compose, style and edit moth-watering photographs. She shows flour flying, cocktails splashing and caramel drizzling.

I just want to watch her work and see if I can nab a bite of those pie crusts, prawns in curry and strawberry salads when she’s one shooting them.

There’s lots of “focus” on gridding your food with prop details in the background and forefront. One huge tip is to use makeup sponges to prop sandwich layers, tweezers to gently tilt individual ingredients and blue tacky substance to keep details such as napkin edges held up just right.

Here are some more tips from this expert:

Prop starter kit ideas: Platters (oval shapes are versatile), small condiment bowls, various shapes of glassware, vintage utensils, chopsticks, sugar duster, rustic wooden chopping board, neutral linens or small cheese grater.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie stopping to smell the roses. Share finds with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.