PHOTOS — Vehicle pulled from Port Arthur waterway

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Monique Batson

The Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovers a vehicle from water at the intersection of Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

The Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team on Thursday recovered an SUV from a body of water at the corner of Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue.

Chief Greg Benson said the recovery, which took place at approximately 1 p.m., was a vehicle spotted a few months back by the dive team as they began screen waterways as a proactive approach.

The recovered vehicle. (Courtesy photo)

At the time, the team located approximately four submerged vehicles that hadn’t been reported.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Once a vehicle is extracted, Benson said, authorities begin working with the Port Arthur Police Department to see if it is attached to any open investigations.

In December, the department recovered a vehicle that solved the case of a man who had been missing for more than a decade. Read more here.

The Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovers a vehicle from water at the intersection of Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

More News

City cites near 40-year-old line as possible cause of Sabine Pass water concerns

Governor readies state resources ahead of Southeast Texas Flash Flood Threat

Pleasure Island undergoing multitude of upgrades; check out the details

Groves Police outline steady decrease in crime through the years, statistics shared

Print Article