PHOTOS — Vehicle pulled from Port Arthur waterway Published 5:00 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team on Thursday recovered an SUV from a body of water at the corner of Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue.

Chief Greg Benson said the recovery, which took place at approximately 1 p.m., was a vehicle spotted a few months back by the dive team as they began screen waterways as a proactive approach.

At the time, the team located approximately four submerged vehicles that hadn’t been reported.

Once a vehicle is extracted, Benson said, authorities begin working with the Port Arthur Police Department to see if it is attached to any open investigations.

In December, the department recovered a vehicle that solved the case of a man who had been missing for more than a decade. Read more here.