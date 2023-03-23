Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 15-21

Published 12:26 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 15 to March 21:

March 15

  • A burglary was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.

March 16

  • Chad Welch, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 3200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.
  • Recovery of stolen property was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

March 17

  • Luther Fields, 69, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Tawain Harrison, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1700 block of Village East.
  • Nicoli Ron-Kijiki Jason, 26, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 7100 block of Terrell
  • Mario Cardenas, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Kevin Burton, 33, was arrested for driving while in the 3000 block of Elm.
  • An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Hansen.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle.

March 18

  • Keith Laverne, 32, was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of Graves.
  • An information report was taken at the 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
  • An information report was taken at the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.

March 19

  • David Thomas, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false Information in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • An information report was taken at the 3200 block of Elm.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.

March 20

  • Robert Mirabella, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Monroe.

March 21

  • A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Cleveland.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5100 block of Main Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Lawndale.

