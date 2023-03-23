Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 15-21 Published 12:26 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 15 to March 21:

March 15

A burglary was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.

March 16

Chad Welch, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 3200 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.

Recovery of stolen property was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

March 17

Luther Fields, 69, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Twin City Highway.

Tawain Harrison, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1700 block of Village East.

Nicoli Ron-Kijiki Jason, 26, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 7100 block of Terrell

Mario Cardenas, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

Kevin Burton, 33, was arrested for driving while in the 3000 block of Elm.

An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Hansen.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle.

March 18

Keith Laverne, 32, was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of Graves.

An information report was taken at the 2600 block of 4th Avenue.

An information report was taken at the 3100 block of Main Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.

March 19

David Thomas, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false Information in the 5000 block of Monroe.

An information report was taken at the 3200 block of Elm.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.

March 20

Robert Mirabella, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Monroe.

March 21