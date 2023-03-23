Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 15-21
Published 12:26 am Thursday, March 23, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 15 to March 21:
March 15
- A burglary was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.
March 16
- Chad Welch, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 3200 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 3600 block of Main Avenue.
- Recovery of stolen property was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
March 17
- Luther Fields, 69, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Tawain Harrison, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1700 block of Village East.
- Nicoli Ron-Kijiki Jason, 26, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 7100 block of Terrell
- Mario Cardenas, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Kevin Burton, 33, was arrested for driving while in the 3000 block of Elm.
- An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Hansen.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Doyle.
March 18
- Keith Laverne, 32, was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of Graves.
- An information report was taken at the 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
- An information report was taken at the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.
March 19
- David Thomas, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false Information in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- An information report was taken at the 3200 block of Elm.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.
March 20
- Robert Mirabella, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Monroe.
March 21
- A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Cleveland.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5100 block of Main Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Lawndale.