Bob Hope cheer and dance teams earn first place honors at nationals

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By PA News

The Bob Hope High School Cheer Team recently took first place at nationals. (Courtesy photo)

The Bob Hope High School Cheer Team and Eaglettes Dance Team performed at the Fun Cheer and Dance Nationals in San Antonio March 11-12, both taking first place in their competitive divisions.

The Bob Hope High School Eaglettes Dance Team recently took first place at nationals. (Courtesy photo)

“Both teams have grown and improved so much over the last year,” Campus Director Dr. Jesus Acosta said.

The dance team runs under the direction of Head Coach Shadava Berry.

Also included are assistant coach Sharee Alston, team manager Teresa Roman, Enedina Ceja, Kaitlyn Chavez, Sacha Duran Roman, Crystal Gracian, Edith Hernandez, Brithsy Ly, Ingrid Ramirez, Madison Sconiers, Alexia Vazquez and Estela Torres.

The cheer team is under the direction of Head Coach Sharee Alston.

Also included are assistant coach Shadava Berry, Analy Alvarez, Lilian Arita, Chealsea Hernandez, Margarita Hernandez, Emeryal Lares, Brianna Montoya, Krysten Robertson and Ana Saucedo-Gonzalez.

