Community comes together to support local teen battling acute promyelocytic leukemia Published 12:36 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Organizers say a Saturday benefit supporting a Port Neches-Groves High School teenager was a large success.

Tae’Von Perry, 16, recently was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in December after failing to heal from a wisdom tooth extraction.

On Saturday, a number of groups gathered at Encounter Church in Groves to host a link sale, cake walk, washer tournament, car show, and dunking booth, to name a few activities.

