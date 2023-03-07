Community comes together to support local teen battling acute promyelocytic leukemia

Published 12:36 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By PA News

Tae’Von Perry, 16, is pictured at a weekend benefit held to raise funds as the Port Neches-Grove High School teen battles leukemia. (Courtesy photo)

Organizers say a Saturday benefit supporting a Port Neches-Groves High School teenager was a large success.

Tae’Von Perry, 16, recently was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in December after failing to heal from a wisdom tooth extraction.

On Saturday, a number of groups gathered at Encounter Church in Groves to host a link sale, cake walk, washer tournament, car show, and dunking booth, to name a few activities.

Click here to read more about Tae’Von’s story.

