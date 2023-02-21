A PNGHS teen is battling a rare leukemia. Here’s how you can help Published 12:30 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

GROVES —Mid County and beyond is coming together to support a Port Neches-Groves High School student who learned he has a rare form of leukemia after failing to heal from a wisdom tooth extraction.

Tae’Von Perry, who turned 16 in January, was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia Dec. 29. The sophomore and his mother Tyy Tran are staying at the Ronald McDonald House while Tae’Von undergoes treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Tae’Von’s story

Tae’Von’s mom, Tyy Tran, describes him as intelligent, outgoing, very friendly and said he leaves his mark on all who meet him.

He’s studious and completes his school projects.

Tae’Von is an active teen who takes part in sports, likes to sing, takes dance from Company D and is a worship leader at Encounter Church.

Looking back to pre-diagnosis, Tae’Von would come home tired and fatigued. His family thought it was because of dance and all of his other activities.

“Those were some of the signs,” Tran said.

But at that time the family was unaware.

“He had a routine wisdom tooth extraction; he had all four of them removed,” she said, adding he passed out afterwards. “They couldn’t stop the bleeding. No blood clot was forming.”

Tae’Von ended up passing out five times.

After blood tests came back abnormal, the family was transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital.

He began chemotherapy the same night he was diagnosed.

Tran said doctors estimate he will need to undergo treatment for six months to one year, depending on how his body reacts.

Tae’Von and his mother are staying at the Ronald McDonald House. Tran said she is no longer working at Sabine Neches Federal Credit Union in Bridge City and her son is not able to attend school at this time.

The stay at Ronald McDonald House is needed because he goes to the clinic for treatments five days a week and she is not able to drive back and forth.

Tae’Von does get a break from treatments on the weekends, during which they try to check out the surrounding area.

“We stay nearby in case something happens,” she said. “We don’t really know the area much. We heard there’s a zoo downtown. We try to go to restaurants a little and go grocery shopping.”

Tran also has a 4-year-old daughter at home who is being cared for by her husband and mother-in-law, she said.

Carrie Hackbarth, one of the organizers of an upcoming benefit for Tae’Von and his family, said the teenager displays an amazing spirit.

“He’s very active at our church and has a strong faith. That’s what’s going to get him through this,” Hackbarth said. “He knows everybody, and I’ve never heard one negative thing about him.”

AnnMarie Landry, Tae’Von’s grandmother, said the family’s biggest need is help with medical bills since they are down to one income.

Benefits

Several benefits are scheduled to help the family with medical expenses:

On Feb. 28, a portion of every sale at My Tribe Nutrition, 1002 Magnolia Ave. in Port Neches, will go to help Tae’Von.

A March 4 benefit will runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Encounter Church, 5300 Twin City Highway in Groves.

Landry said the event is free to enter and includes a variety of activities:

A link sale will be held from 1.m. until sold out — $5 for link, chips and drink.

At 11 a.m. there will be a cake walk with tickets priced at $5 each or five for $20.

For $30, teams can enter a washer tournament at 11:30 a.m.

There will also be a car show. Registration is at noon and the show is 2-4 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. There is a $30 entry fee.

A silent auction will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Winners will be announced immediately after.

A bounce house ticket for $2 allows unlimited access.

A dunking booth will offer three throws for $5.

A mechanical bull will be on site for $5 per ride.

They will be accepting donations for face painting.

Johnny B’s Barber Shop will be on site giving haircuts for a minimum donation of $20.

In addition, LifeShare Blood Center will be on site.

On April 1, Purse Bingo will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2711 Helena Ave. in Nederland. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event starts at 2 p.m.

The cost is $40 per ticket or $350 per table (seats 10). Each ticket includes 10 rounds of bingo, one entry for door prizes, hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

Landry said add-on cards would be available as well as additional door prize tickets.

Donations may be made to Neches Federal Credit Union, account 3102378. Make checks payable to Thao Tran or Joseph Gongora and not “for the benefit of.”

Tyy Tran’s PayPal account is tytran55@gmail.com

For more information, visit Taevons’ Testimony on Facebook.