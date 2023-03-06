CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — What’s trending? Mushrooms are everywhere. Published 7:41 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Could mushrooms be the new pumpkin spice? We’ve already discussed many variations here, even in capsule form.

When 2023 culinary trend lists came out, they were at the top.

Readers, let us know how you have enjoyed mushrooms and some of the others on this list:

Canned seafood

Asian-Inspired barbecue

Sous Vide

Food as Medicine

Avocado and avocado oil

Sous vide is French for “under vacuum” and also goes by LTLT as in low-temperature, long-time cooking. Food is immersed in a water bath or glass jar. Sounds like trouble to me. But I’d try it.

Hot plate — A server gave the traditional “hot plate” warner to my husband at a Mexican restaurant last week. She meant it. When I have a hot plate, it usually means I’m waiting at an Asian restaurant and have begun to make designs in my chili oils.

Try it some time. Just fan out your drippings with the tip of your chopstick. Edible art.

Naturally – Éclat Natural Skincare comes in little brown bottles that just make you feel you are doing the right thing. The word means brilliant display or effect, so that’s another tipoff the goods at www.myeclat.com are smooth going.

Drop a little Vitamin C Serum into your bag for quick pick-me-ups. Argan oil rejuvenates hair and skin, so this two-in-one saves space in the makeup bag. Everything in the line could be considered “treat yourself” quality, but go ahead and buy it from your “self-care” needs budget.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who likes it hot. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.