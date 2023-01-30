PHOTOS/VIDEOS — Quasquicentennial Committee celebrates Lunar New Year, ready for more Port Arthur fun Published 11:23 am Monday, January 30, 2023

1 of 5

Port Arthur has a rich and diverse culture. The Quasquicentennial (125th Anniversary) Committee has made the celebration of that diversity and uniqueness a key element of the year-long celebration of Port Arthur’s milestone.

The “Q”-Committee has a number of events planned throughout the year and plans to leverage its presence by partnering with the sponsors of various events.

In this way all of Port Arthur is sought to be included in the 125-year anniversary celebration.

The strong presence of the city’s Asian community has made the Lunar New Year a festive time in the city for all citizens. Although many are familiar with the Chinese Zodiac’s labeling of 2023 as the Year of the Rabbit, the Vietnamese Zodiac presents 2023 as the Year of the Cat.

Verna Rutherford and Dr. Albert Thigpen, members of the Quasquicentennial Steering Committee, represented the Committee and the Celebration Team at the Buu Mon Temple’s celebration of the new year.

Ringing in the new year [Tet] with prayers, dragon dancers and firecrackers, it was an uplifting and energetic time for all attendees. Rutherford and Thigpen were afforded the opportunity to address the attendees, inviting them to participate in 125 Anniversary celebration as well as expressing thanks and Happy New Year in Vietnamese.

Quasquicentennial Committee members will attend other events representing the various communities within the city. Community members are invited to contact the Chamber of Commerce or City of Port Arthur to provide information on special events in which organizers would like the Committee to participate.