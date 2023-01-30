CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — The Texas 1015 Super Sweet; this is for onion lovers Published 6:00 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Santa left a sack of onions by my fireplace. That’s not a mixed message to a foodie.

That’s the best gift ever, suitable for sharing. I confess it was me that bought the big, red mesh bag of onions from my favorite produce stand in The Valley on my way back from Harlingen.

This place gives orange and pineapple samples, boasts a selection of Mexican pottery and also has some adorable cats running about. I could nearly make a meal of onions sliced through the mandoline and sauteed in various sauces.

We gifted some precious onions to foodie friends. When a guest spotted the rest of the bag, displayed as proudly as our holiday décor, he shyly asked if we could spare another. Granted.

A Texas Super Sweet is my kind of gift, too.

Onions for breakfast – If the warm octopus salad doesn’t get you in the mood for healthy eating, just flip to shrimp and “grits” from yucca or tacos with jicama shells.

Healthy substitutions don’t have to be a “trick.”

Go with the delicious flows in “Spice Kitchen: Healthy Latin and Caribbean Cuisine.”

Hell’s Kitchen winner Ariel Fox shares 110 winners in a book that takes us from breakfast of Raspberry-Key Lime Morning Bread to Rum Cake for dessert. Her intro stories may introduce us to new flavor combos, but she’s willing to remind us of the very basics, like cooking eggs. I’m trying her ways now. I love this book and her personality.

Simple Lime Vinaigrette gets me ready for resolution season. It features juice of two limes, Dijon mustard, coconut sugar, sea salt an avocado oil. Now, here’s an onion reference. Pickled Onions and Peppers is a cooked concoction the author puts on “just about everything.” She shares her recipe for this blend with coconut sugar, apple cider vinegar and allspice in her breakfast section. Sounds like this could be best friends with eggs.

A little ghost pepper for breakfast never hurt either. FreshJax mixed it into one of their sea salt blends and I tried it on a slab of heirloom potato and tried the Campfire smokey on the star of this week’s column: the onion. So I’m “fired up” on this Jacksonville, Florida, family of organic spice makers who took it from farmer’s market to big ol’ deal.

My baked potato gets sriracha salt and I’m for sure trying maple cinnamon, with Himalayan pink salt, over ice cream, pancakes and oatmeal and in coffee. I’m sure the onions won’t get jealous. Oh what the hey. I’m pretty sure it’s good on onions, too. Learn how spicy peppers can be family, and how the family is working against hunger at freshjax.com.

P.S. Their salt-free Spicy Popcorn Blend perks up other faves, including sauces, pizza, pasta an veggies. I contacted a Florida friend who read all about the family and is getting interested.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie mad for onions. Share you adventures with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.