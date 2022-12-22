Port Arthur Emergency Management prepares for arctic freeze; warming shelter and garbage collection details shared Published 5:44 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

The Port Arthur Emergency Management is preparing for an arctic freeze event toward, beginning today (Thursday) in the city.

According to local weather reporting, the cold front should arrive Thursday evening with a hard freeze impacting our Port Arthur Friday morning.

Temperatures could be as low as the teens for the greater part of Friday and into the weekend, so be prepared for frigid temperatures.

The Port Cities Rescue Mission will have a shelter open throughout the weekend for anyone seeking shelter from the freezing weather. Volunteers ask every person come prepared to present an ID and be tested for COVID-19. Organizers prefer all those seeking shelter please bring an updated vaccination card.

The address is 603 5th St. in Port Arthur (pink building). Call 409-250-0481 for more information.

For those who will brave the elements, bring the necessary equipment should you have to be out there.

With strong winds, wind chill values will be near zero Friday morning.

Even with some sunshine Friday, highs will have trouble getting above freezing Friday afternoon, with lows near 20 Saturday morning.

Highs should get above freezing Saturday afternoon with quite a bit of sun.

Unlike the deep freeze of February 2021, this event is expected to be precipitation-free with no icy roads. However, all Port Arthur and Mid County residents should protect pipes, plants and Pets.

The best way to avoid freezing pipes is to drain the pipes, and shut off the water during the hard, freezing temperatures. Wrapping pipes is essential to avoiding “busted” piping.

Please make sure your pets are not stuck out in the freezing temperatures! Most pets are warm-weather animals in our area, and this hard freeze weather will cause undue issues, or even the loss of some animals.

Port Arthur’s Solid Waste Division will pickup residential garbage in the following areas Thursday/December 22nd: