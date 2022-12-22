Donations of blankets and bowls arrive just ahead of the freeze to benefit shelter animals

Published 12:34 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Port Arthur Police Officer Calvin Walker, left, Officer Dairius Charlot and Animal Shelter employee Carolynn Jordan look over the donated items. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Boxes of blankets and bowls arrived at Port Arthur’s Animal Shelter Wednesday, just in time for the upcoming cold snap.

The goodies were courtesy of the Blankets and Bowls Drive spearheaded by the Port Arthur Police Officers Association. Upwards of 150 blankets and 4pet bowls were collected during the drive.

Animal Control Supervisor Anthony Mitchell is appreciative of the public for reaching out and donating the items.

Mitchell said the public understands the need for these items, especially as the weather is expected to turn harsh.

Port Arthur Police Officer Jeremiah Richardson, left, Animal Shelter Supervisor Anthony Mitchell and employee Carolynn Jordan prepare to bring the donated items inside the shelter Wednesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

He called the sentiment beautiful.

Port Arthur Police Officer Wendy Billiot contacted Michell in November with the proposition of the blanket and bowl drive. The association stopped accepting items earlier this week because the drive was so successful.

Police Association President Officer Darius Charlot said the drive went well.

“Especially with the freeze coming and very extreme weather,” Charlot said. “We had good participation with citizens showing a lot of support for the association.”

The officers loaded up the items in several vehicles and brought them to the shelter at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Mitchell said the shelter is full with animals in need of a home.

The Animal Shelter is located at 201 4th St. and can be reached by calling 409-983-8785.

