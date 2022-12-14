John Rodrick “Rody” Joseph Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

John Rodrick “Rody” Joseph, 67, of Port Arthur, Texas was born on April 1, 1955, to the late Anthony and Wilhelmina-Williams Joseph in Arnaudville, LA.

He passed away peacefully with his faithful wife at his bedside Monday, December 12, 2022 at their home in Port Arthur, Texas.

Rody was a valedictorian of the Cecilia High school graduating class 1973 and a graduate of the 1977 class of the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a bachelor’s degree in General Business.

Places of employment included Southwestern Publishing Co, Woolco Department Store, Texas Workforce Commission, Texaco Refinery, Huntsman, TPC, and Larry’s Plumbing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Crisenda A. Joseph of Port Arthur and John R Joseph Jr. of Prosper, TX. Grandchild Christian C. Joseph. Siblings include Phillip (Vanassa) Joseph of Cedar Hill, TX; Bella (Hemen) Broussard of Breaux Bridge; Sara Joseph of Breaux Bridge; and Michael (Alice) Joseph of Lafayette. In-laws include: Edna (Ashton) Auzenne, John “Randy” (Katrina) Auzenne, Jean (Gabriel) Lewis, and Martha Biagas.

In addition to a host of nieces and nephews, God-children, and many, many friends.