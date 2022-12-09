Eddie Nguyen Published 4:24 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Eddie Nguyen, 34, of Port Arthur, Texas fell asleep in death on December 8, 2022. Eddie Nguyen was born on January 31, 1988 to Roxanne Vicuna and Cang Nguyen.

He is survived by his mother Roxanne Vicuna & his father Cang Nguyen; his four sisters, Brandi Nguyen Garcia, Lisa Cibrian Garcia, Kim Nguyen and Kelly Nguyen; his children, Elisa, Eddie Jr. and Evelyn Nguyen; and many other family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. then a Biblical discourse.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.