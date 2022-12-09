Eddie Nguyen

Published 4:24 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By PA News

Eddie Nguyen

Eddie Nguyen, 34, of Port Arthur, Texas fell asleep in death on December 8, 2022. Eddie Nguyen was born on January 31, 1988 to Roxanne Vicuna and Cang Nguyen.

He is survived by his mother Roxanne Vicuna & his father Cang Nguyen; his four sisters, Brandi Nguyen Garcia, Lisa Cibrian Garcia, Kim Nguyen and Kelly Nguyen; his children, Elisa, Eddie Jr. and Evelyn Nguyen; and many other family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. then a Biblical discourse.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

More Obituaries

Stephen Joseph Gary

Jeffery (JB) VanWright

Charles “Pat” Robertson

Curtis Trice Sr.

Print Article