PHOTOS — Fans turn out in force for Port Neches-Groves playoff football

Published 8:25 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Monique Batson

The Port Neches-Groves Indians are playing in the fourth round of the playoffs this evening for the first time in more than 20 years.

The game against No. 2-ranked Fort Bend Marshall kicked off at 7 p.m. at Galena Park.

PNG fans have always had a reputation for traveling. Snap shots on social media last week showed the PNG side of NRG Stadium packed to near capacity in a win over Brenham.

