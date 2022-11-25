LIST — Know these fun Port Arthur Christmas events you can attend Published 12:06 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Santa is coming to Port Arthur in various forms of transit.

Port Arthur’s holiday season involves some grand Santa entrances.

The coast and trains play a big role in Port Arthur prosperity. Naturally, they’ll play a part in how Santa Claus comes to visit the children this Christmas. We’ve got the spirit and the style, through New Year’s Day and beyond.

We’ve rounded up some holiday events that will make a visit to Port Arthur extra joyous.

Gather the extended family and enjoy some time viewing our coastal beauty. Our Cajun food and other flavors at area restaurants will warm you up.

Enjoy the views and these events:

KCS Holiday Express – Bring the whole family to tour the KCS Holiday Express Christmas Train when it stops at the International Seafarers’ Center 401 Houston Avenue in downtown Port Arthur. Board the train, visit with Santa and his elves and tour the inside of festive cars, including a smiling tank car named Rudy; a flatcar carrying Santa’s sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; a gingerbread boxcar; elves’ workshop; the reindeer stable; and a little red caboose. Each car dazzles with sparkling lights and holiday decorations. Other holiday activities, entertainment & refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

This free family-friendly event will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday/Dec. 1.

Museum of the Gulf Coast – Their family days are epic. This time the kids (or grownups) can pose with Santa and have a photographer capture the moment AND snuggle up to The Grinch. Stable-Spirit will bring horses for visitors to pet.

These free family activities will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday/Dec. 10. Consider doing all your holiday shopping in the museum’s gift shop.

Port Arthur Lighted Holiday Parade – The city’s annual parade will include floats, decorated flatbeds and local groups showing their holiday spirit. The route is along Procter Street in downtown Port Arthur. The event will conclude with a tree lighting.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday/Dec. 10.

A Very Marshy Christmas at Sea Rim State Park – Ever wonder how Santa gets around in the marsh to visit the boys and girls? By airboat, of course. Santa and Mrs. Claus have booked Sea Rim State Park’s cabin and will arrive by airboat on Sunday/Dec. 17.

Children may get a photo beginning at 3 p.m. when he arrives on the marsh side of the park. Bring your camera to capture the day and warm up with hot chocolate and cookies. Children are invited to create their own ornaments. Entrance fees are waived for the event, which will continue through 5 p.m.

Waterfront Beauty – Port Arthur Yacht Club has again scheduled a lighted boat parade. These boats look great in the daytime, but just wait until you see them aglow with lights. The club is on T.B. Ellison Parkway on Pleasure Island.

This event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday/Dec. 10.

First Day Hike – Sea Rim State Park welcomes visitors to begin 2023 with some fresh air, coastal views of the Gulf of Mexico and a little exercise for your 2023 resolutions. Learn about sea creatures, birds and plants at this event, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday/Jan. 1. Try our Texas tradition: Enjoy a light snack of black-eyed peas, cabbage and cornbread to bring good luck and good fortune in the new year.